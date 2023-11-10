Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,031 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.