Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $18.72 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTCT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.54.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

