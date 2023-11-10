Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GEM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $943.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.