Lincoln National Corp Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $84.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.