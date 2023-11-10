Lincoln National Corp Has $249,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $203,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,390,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,192,000 after purchasing an additional 105,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 292,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

CNI opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.42. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.