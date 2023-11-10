Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $193,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

