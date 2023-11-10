Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIBY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $422,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LIBY stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LIBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.