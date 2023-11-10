Kellanova (NYSE:K) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.43.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $4,622,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,400 shares of company stock valued at $40,223,744. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

