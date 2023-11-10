JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 664,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

