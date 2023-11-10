James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $15.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JRVR. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of James River Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 218.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 839.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

