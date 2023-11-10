James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.35. James River Group has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

