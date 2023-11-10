iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 93,641.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,371,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $58,169,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,870,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,784,000 after buying an additional 1,630,224 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

