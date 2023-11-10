iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 57,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

