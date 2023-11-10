iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

