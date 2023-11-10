iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

