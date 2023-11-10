iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

