Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after purchasing an additional 748,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.