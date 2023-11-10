Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.77.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

