Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hydro One
Hydro One Stock Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8790161 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.