Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

HUBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $284.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.66. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

