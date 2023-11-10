Helga Houston Sells 4,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

