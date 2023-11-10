HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 58,120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

