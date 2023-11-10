Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

