goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$177.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$167.00 to C$177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 36.85. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.18 by C$0.10. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 16.9791667 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

