goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on goeasy from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$162.88.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$128.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$87.00 and a 1-year high of C$135.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.32, a current ratio of 36.85 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.18 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$302.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.27 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 26.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.9791667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

