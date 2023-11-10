FY2023 EPS Estimates for SLR Investment Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a report issued on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLRC

SLR Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.68 on Friday. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $800.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 70.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 195,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 20,000 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,471.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 14,442 shares of SLR Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $217,207.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,746.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,442 shares of company stock worth $1,120,108. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.31%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.