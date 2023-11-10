FY2023 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $5.93 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

