Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,624,525 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624,525 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

