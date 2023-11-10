Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DEA opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

