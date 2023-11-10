DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DMC Global by 339.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $313.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $28.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

