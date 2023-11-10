ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 813,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,368. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.68. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ContextLogic by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 183,942 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

