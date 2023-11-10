Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,945,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,183,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,170,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $676.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.47 and a 1 year high of $745.53.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

