Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.74.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

