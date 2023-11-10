CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$155.00 Price Target at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.18.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$137.37 on Thursday. CGI has a 12-month low of C$109.97 and a 12-month high of C$142.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

