Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.39% of Cellebrite DI worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 159.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.00 earnings per share. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

