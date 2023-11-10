Brokers Offer Predictions for OPKO Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

OPKO Health Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.28 on Friday. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $989.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,856,694 shares in the company, valued at $351,499,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock worth $438,500. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

