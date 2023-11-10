Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bird Construction traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 80503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.14.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Bird Construction Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.50.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.3805419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

