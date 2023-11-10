Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Bird Construction Price Performance

TSE:BDT opened at C$11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$615.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.50. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.72 and a 12-month high of C$12.06.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

