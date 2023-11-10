Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $314.00 to $295.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $229.10 and last traded at $238.93, with a volume of 301206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.61.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.58.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIIB

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.