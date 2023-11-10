BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50.

BARK Stock Performance

BARK opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. BARK has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

In other news, Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 298,288 shares of company stock valued at $466,496 in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BARK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

