Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPX Technologies worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $437,262.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE SPXC opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.