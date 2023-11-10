Ballast Advisors LLC Buys 156 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

