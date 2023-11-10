AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $8.03

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.03, but opened at $9.46. AvidXchange shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 470,888 shares traded.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.65.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 504,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,094,330.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,729 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

