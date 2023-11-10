AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.13.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $35.47 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

