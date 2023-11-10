Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRA. StockNews.com upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 18,383,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,378. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

