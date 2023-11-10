Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

ARKR stock opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants



Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

