Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of BUD opened at $59.85 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

