Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.15.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $264.06 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $294.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.