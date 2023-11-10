Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 448,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 401,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 212,300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BABA opened at $82.72 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.