Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
