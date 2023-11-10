Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of TSE:AD.UN opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$648.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.02. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

