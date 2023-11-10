abrdn plc Raises Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

abrdn plc increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at $176,000.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

